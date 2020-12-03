Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Gateway West

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, a pedestrian was struck during an early morning incident on Thursday.

The hit-and-run involved a pedestrian at the 13200 block of Gateway West.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

There are lane closures at this time, according to EPPD.

