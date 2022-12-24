EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:45 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Loop 375 near Fonseca Saturday, fire dispatch confirmed.

The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police, fire units, and state troopers are currently on the scene, dispatch confirmed.

According to TxDot El Paso, all westbound lanes are currently closed. Clearing time is until further notice.

Credit- Ozzie Carrillo

No further information has been reported. The story will be updated as we receive more information.