EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With only four days into the month of November, 17 murders have already been reported in our sister city. Included in the 17 murders, is the recent discovery of two bodies in a water canal.

Two bodies were found in a canal in the Bella Vista Neighborhood near downtown in Juarez. The bodies were discovered by a pedestrian walking by the area. The bodies appeared to be two males, half-dressed and with visible signs of torture on their bodies.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.