Pedestrian dies from Tuesday night’s East El Paso collision, Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An elderly man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in East El Paso.

Marco Antonio Menier, 85, was hit by a 2004 Hyundai Accent, driven by 33-year-old Jorge Luis Montes, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Desert Sun Drive.

Police said Menier crossed the road at an undesignated crossing area as the Hyundai was going south on Desert Sun.

Menier suffered life-threatening injures as he was stuck by the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is handling the investigation. It is the 30th traffic fatality of this year, compared to 26 at this time last year.