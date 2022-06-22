EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A pedestrian crash I-10 westbound at Geronimo is forcing the El Paso Police Department to close off the Airway exit.

EPPD have closed off the I-10 Airway entrance ramp after a semi-truck crash that involved a pedestrian.





