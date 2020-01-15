Pebble Hills HS science students create plastic-free edible water bottles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Science students at Pebble Hills High School are working on a unique assignment to create a plastic-free edible water bottle in order to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

The concept comes from the aquatics science teacher at Pebble Hills HS, Michelle Gomez. She challenged students to work towards a more environmentally-conscious future using their knowledge from her class.

The makeshift “water bottles” are jelly-like spheres for now, since students are just in the first phases of creating the product.

To use drink the water, students just pop them in their mouths.

“Some kids complain about the texture but that’s where they come in, how can you perfect it how can you make it better, what could you possibly do with it, some of the kids even bring their own drinks and they try to make it with other drinks,” Gomez said.



