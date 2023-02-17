EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pebble Hills High School is in lockdown after a student allegedly brandished a weapon near the campus.

El Paso Police confirmed they are assisting in the investigation.

We reached out to the Socorro Independent School District to gather more information about this incident, and they released the following: “Pebble Hills is on lockdown. Does not appear to be an active threat. No additional information at this time. Please do not come to pick your child up at the school.”

