3 months after first virus case reported, El Paso records 100th COVID-19 death

Peaceful protests for racial and criminal justice reform continue in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another protest ended outside the doors of El Paso Police Headquarters in Central El Paso Friday.

The El Paso March for Criminal Justice Reform started at Memorial Park, the cite of a clash between protesters and EPPD less than two weeks ago. The group then marched half a mile to El Paso Police Headquarters.

Some of the young attendees said they’re still in high school and say they were there to learn.

“With all this political stuff and protesting, there’s still a lot to learn. I thought I knew a lot and then I got here and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know anything.” So I think just coming out and wanting to learn something is a pretty good reason to be out,” high school student Mia Gonzalez told KTSM.

Friday’s protest remained peaceful throughout the whole march.

There is another protest organized in solidarity with Black Lives Matter by members of El Paso’s LGBTQ community at Cleveland Park scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday.

