EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 15 grants totaling more than $2.4 million under the Healthy Living priority area and Healthy Eating Initiative.

These grants will support nutritious meals, physical activity, home gardens, training for teachers, and cooking education programs that help children and adults in the border region live healthier lives.

Arbol de Vida – $164,560.74

Children’s Home and Comedor

To provide nutritious meals and nutrition education to 100 children five days a week in Rancho Anapra and Lomas de Poleo in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Border Partners – $123,803.90

Improving Child Health with More Vegetables and Fruits

To create healthy school environments through nutrition and gardening education, on-site greenhouses, and nutritious meals for 770 students in Puerto Palomas, MX.

Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso – $45,544.86

Boys & Girls Clubs Nutrition Education Program

To expand the Healthy Habits nutrition program to five afterschool programs and deliver the program to 300 students in central and northeast El Paso, TX.

Canutillo Independent School District – $41,360.00

Canutillo, CATCH on to Healthy Eating!

To deliver coordinated nutrition education and school-wide messaging that promotes healthy eating behaviors on ten campuses in Canutillo, TX.

Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, A.C. – $74,800.00

Alimentación saludable para jóvenes

To provide nutrition education to 150 children and 50 parents, train 50 adolescents to promote healthy eating in schools, and provide nutritious meals to 400 children in afterschool settings in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Ciudadanos Comprometidos con la Paz, A.C. – $221,375.00

Nutricion Consciente

To provide nutrition and gardening classes and healthy meals to 350 children in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Common Threads – $481,889.10

Cooking and Nutrition Education Innovation for a Healthier El Paso

To implement interactive cooking education programs for 1,500 children, grades kindergarten through 8th, and 1,000 adults, in partnership with schools and community organizations in El Paso County, TX.

Desert Spoon Food Hub – $134,208.00

Community Optimization and Expansion of Taster Space, a Food Education Program

To implement a food exposure and education program to improve food literacy and fruit and vegetable consumption among 270 kindergarten through 5th graders in El Paso, TX.

El Paso Diabetes Association, Inc. – $33,770.00

Sabrosa Vida Cooking Program

To conduct six Sabrosa Vida nutrition and cooking classes and two spin-off classes for 60 people in El Paso, TX.

Kelly Center for Hunger Relief – $284,900

FreshStart Program

To provide case management and nutrition education to a minimum of 360 food insecure adults in achieving goals towards a more independent and food secure life in El Paso and San Elizario, TX.

La Semilla Food Center – $562,215.00

Cultivating Health through Foodways Education in School and Community Spaces

To conduct and evaluate training and technical support to 600 teachers and community educators in school and community gardening, nutrition, and cooking education in Doña Ana County, NM, and El Paso, TX.

Organizacion Popular Independiente, A.C. – $45,471.35

Platos Amigables

To provide healthy meal and snack options and daily healthy food promotion activities to 150 children in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center – $126,959.00

“Off to a Good Start: Eating our Way to a Healthy Life”

To complete staff training in the SOS Feeding method and provide services to children with feeding difficulties and their families in El Paso, TX.

Proyecto Alas, A.C. – $61,215.00

Programa Educativo: Bocados de Salud

To provide nutritious snacks and nutrition, cooking, and gardening education to 100 children, ages 6 to 12, and their families in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

The Mustard Seed Café – A Community Café – $44,251.90

Amigos Healthy Eating Program

To teach healthy eating and gardening classes to at least 500 participants and provide appropriately portioned meals with vegetables at the café in El Paso, TX.

For more information, contact Jana Renner, Senior Program Officer, at jrenner@pdnfoundation.org or 915-218-2616.