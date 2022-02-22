EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) officials announced Tuesday their diverse offerings of 2022 scholarship opportunities for eligible students in the region.

As application deadlines approach, local students are encouraged to visit the PdNCF website to view a variety of scholarships and begin their applications through one easy-to-use platform – Kaleidoscope.

“Scholarship criteria, timelines, and eligibility are outlined for each application, with opportunities for both graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college and university students,” PdNC Foundation officials share.

“Scholarship awards will help support the needs of students in their educational endeavors, with awards ranging from $500 to $10,000.”

Live applications through Kaleidoscope include:

Apply now through April 1st:

Annabelle and Travis Johnson Scholarship Fund

The Annabelle and Travis Johnson Scholarship is for a graduating senior of Ysleta High School who has demonstrated high achievement in athletics and academics.

Ben Narbuth Kiwanis Club of Horizon City Endowed Scholarship

The scholarship was established by the Kiwanis Club of Horizon City in honor of dedicated Kiwanis Club member and leader Ben Narbuth.

Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship Fund

The fund honors the life and legacy of the former Jefferson and Irvin High School track coach and will award students in El Paso County.

Dale and Elizabeth Reed Memorial Scholarship

The Dale Elizabeth Reed Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by Dale’s children to honor her twenty-five-year career as a teacher in EPISD.

Lorenzo Almanza Dreamer’s Scholarship

This scholarship is available for first time-in-college students who are eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

The Nathan W. Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund

The scholarship was established to encourage and support others that have chosen turf management as a career.

The Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund

The scholarship was established to support scholarships for area high school seniors who follow in Mr. Castro footsteps volunteering and leading projects to improve their community.

Other scholarship opportunities through PdNCF:

Bowie High School Scholarship Fund

Canutillo Alumni Foundation for Education Scholarship

Carl L. & Sandra Wright Scholarship for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

The Deby Lewis Scholarship

EPISD Education Foundation Scholarships: Amalia Muro Scholarship Ann Yerby Memorial Scholarship Coach Lou Robustelli Memorial Scholarship Genevieve Gonzalez Scholarship

Jim Omohundro Courage Memorial

Nick Franco Scholarship for the Arts

Women’s Fund of El Paso Scholarship

Visit the PdNCF website for more information about all available scholarships and deadlines or email Development Assistant, Andrea Macias, at amacias@pdnfoundation.org for more details.

