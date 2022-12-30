EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez was with two friends and had just left the 11/11 bar when the shooting occurred.

Despite being transported to a local hospital, Chavez did not survive.

The vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene. Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating the incident and are seeking any information that could help.

They encourage anyone with information to contact them at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of El Paso.