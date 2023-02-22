EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A two-vehicle crash in Las Cruces killed a 21-year-old woman, injured a 27-year-old woman and resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old boy Tuesday who is allegedly responsible for the crash.

According to officials, the 17-year-old boy was driving a Dodge Ram eastbound on Lohman Ave. at a high rate of speed, racing a vehicle. At the intersection of Espina St., the 17-year-old stated to police he ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai which contained two women over the age of 20.

21-year-old Amanda Jean Murillo Gallegos, a passenger in the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old woman was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 17-year-old fled the scene on foot but turned himself into police shortly after the crash. He was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of a crash that caused great bodily harm or death, racing on streets and for the red-light violation. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center.