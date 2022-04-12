EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Patients at Providence Children’s Hospital received some fun surprises to brighten their day thanks to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The Starlight program is designed to create moments of joy for kids and families experiencing a stay in the hospital and today they delivered lots of toys and even special wheelchair covers to transform patients’ wheelchairs into superhero cars and princess carriages.







For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.