Passport applications resume only through appointment

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Passport services resume by appointment only effective today, Monday, August 2. That’s according press release issued by the District Clerk’s Office.

The U.S. Department of State has granted permission to resume services for those applicants who have everything they need to apply.

Masks and social distancing are highly recommended at all times while inside the only applicants who have an appointment will be allowed in the office. Applicants must arrive 15 minutes early in order to go through the courthouse security check and must arrive with all forms completed along with their required supporting documentation.

If an applicant is more than 10 minutes late to their scheduled appointment, the time slot will be forfeited and a rescheduling will be necessary. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The address below:

District Clerk’s Office

County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79901

(915)546-2021 Extension 3397

As of July 2021, the U.S. Department of State has the following estimated times for processing of passports:

Routine: 18 weeks (includes up to 12 weeks processing and 6 weeks mailing)

Expedited: 12 weeks (includes up to 6 weeks processing and 6 weeks mailing)

Expedited by El Passport Agency must have international travel within 72 hours (3 business days)

Emergency and/or Expedited Passport requests within 72 hours (3 business days) need to be done directly

with the U.S. Department of State. Please contact the El Paso Passport Agency, Anson Mills Building, 303 N.

Oregon St., El Paso, Texas 79901, (877)487-2778 or TDD/TTY (888)874-7793.

Renewals for adults will need to be submitted directly to the U.S. Department of State by using the DS-82

Form and sent by mail. Please click on the following link for additional information

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/renew.html.

