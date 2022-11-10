EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo.

According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist with the investigation. This is said to be the second Pacific Union train collision. The story will be updated as we receive more information.

The previous train collision took place in Fabens last month. The train ended up colliding with a semi-trailer that was stuck on North Fabens Road. No injuries were reported in this crash.