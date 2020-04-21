Paso del Norte Health Foundation to host live stream for parents to keep children engaged

FILE- This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among the billions of Facebook users who use the site to keep up with friends. And like millions of others, the three men shared their own photographs and were “tagged” in other snapshots posted by friends, sometimes at the urging of the site’s suggested tag feature. But their Illinois addresses put the trio’s names atop a lawsuit against Facebook and led to a landmark $550 million settlement last month. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation will host s third Q&A in its Wellness Wednesday Facebook Live series.

The live Q&A will streaming on Wednesday, April 22 at noon on the Paso del Norte Health Foundation Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PdNHFoundation.

According to a release, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation Program, Office Bianca De León, and Andrea Gates-Ingle, founder of the non-profit Creative Kids, will participate in the live stream and share resources and information for parents, guardians, and teachers that will help keep children engaged at home during El Paso’s stay-at-home order.

Question submissions are encouraged and can be left in the comments on the event page or during the Q&A.

For more information, visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3000968553259050.