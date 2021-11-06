Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Emergence Health Network partner to create mental health learning library

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Emergence Health Network officials announced a new partnership to create a Mental Health Learning Library (MHLL) to promote mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

Research shows that only 44% of adults with diagnosable mental health problems and less than 20% of children and adolescents receive timely, needed treatment. Helping friends, family, teachers, law enforcement officers, and healthcare providers learn the facts about mental health contributes to a community culture of support and inclusion, Paso Del Norte officials said.

The MHLL intends to provide free training courses in English and Spanish to improve the understanding of mental health conditions, management, and most importantly, that recovery is possible.

Officials share that available programs include Mental Health First Aid, which increases knowledge to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use concerns, and how to seek appropriate services. There are also more targeted training on suicide prevention, grief management, and stress reduction.

“Due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, several training modules were reformatted for virtual learning to fit on-demand needs. These modules were developed by licensed clinicians, who utilized validated studies in mental health and evidence-based or evidence-informed practices,” officials added.

For example, the MHLL now hosts an Annual Education Forum including a series of Facebook Live Interactive Video Sessions.

Available courses include:

Suicide Prevention (1-hour course)

Youth Mental Health First Aid (8-hour course)

Adult Mental Health First Aid (8-hour course)

Crisis Intervention Training (available for law enforcement personnel)

Self-Harm Prevention (Adult and Youth) (1-hour course)

Anxiety Management (Adult and Youth) (1-hour course)

Grief Coping Techniques (Adult and Youth) (1-hour course)

To schedule a training, contact Luis Chavarria at mentalhealthlearninglibrary@ehnelpaso.org or by calling (915) 235-6996.

To learn more about other available health services, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.