EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Foundation recently awarded two grants totaling $200,000 under the Health Leadership priority area for Community Resilience.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received $100,000 to support efforts in providing food for migrants and the local community. The Annunciation House received $100,000 to support efforts in working with nonprofit and church-based shelters to house migrants. The Health Foundation is reportedly working further with the El Paso del Norte Community Foundation to facilitate contributions from the Migrant and Refugee Support Fund.