Parts of El Paso experience West Texas earthquake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The earth moved a bit Thursday morning in El Paso, according to reports from all around the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey is showing reports of an earthquake in Mentone, Texas at about 9:15 a.m. It was a 5.0 on Richter scale. There was also an earlier earthquake and an aftershock.

Here is a timeline of how it happened:

2:52 a.m. – First earthquake registered at a 3.8

9:16 a.m. – Second earthquake (the one we felt) initially registered as a 4.7 and was later upgraded to a 5.0.

10:16 a.m. – Third earthquake registered at a 3.0.

“It’s certainly going to be noticeable. It could possibly cause a little bit of damage to unreinforced structures. You might see some cracks in masonry, concrete and brick, that kind of thing. The closer you would’ve been to it might you might have seen things on shelves shaking, maybe even falling off, but it wouldn’t have been much more than that,” said a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several El Pasoans felt the tremor at about 9:15 to 9:20 a.m.

Several members of the KTSM staff felt the shaking in West El Paso as well.

EARTHQUAKE: I just got off of the phone with the @USGS who said that there was an earthquake registered in Mentone, Texas that registered at a 4.7. this morning. We are getting multiple reports of people feeling shaking in El Paso County. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/fA9gIuc5Jl — Jessica Nevarez (@KTSMJessica) March 26, 2020

There was also a report in Far East El Paso.

“I felt my house sway as if there was an earthquake or at a minimum tremors,” said Far East resident Marth Ballesteros.

And Northeast El Paso.

“I live in the far northeast and my friends at Bliss said they felt it too,” added Tim Beckwith.

Due to tremors in El Paso from the earthquake in Culberson and Reeves County, the 2-1-1 Call Center is offline as staff had to be evacuated. Calls will still be answered by the network but the local specialists are offline. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) March 26, 2020

The shaking took Patricia Chacon by surprise in Central El Paso.

“I was working at my computer and felt an earthquake around 9:18 a.m.,” Chacon said. “My computer screens were moving, may chair, desk. I just got up and went outside trying to make sense of it. My house is made out of rock so it would most definitely not move easily.”

