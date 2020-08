EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have closed off a part of Doniphan following a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero.

The area that’s closed off is Doniphan in front of La Tuna.

The pursuit reportedly began as a stolen vehicle call that originated in New Mexico.

According to a Facebook post from Mayor Romeo, the area will be closed off until further notice as several law enforcement agencies investigate the crime scene.