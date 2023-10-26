EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 83,000 people have died in crashes in Texas since Nov. 7, 2000. Already in 2023, more than 3,100 people have died on our roads. This November 7, Texas marks 23 years of daily deaths on our roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department, El Paso Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and University Medical Center are partnering to remind everyone to do their part to ‘End the Streak’.

Overall, the top contributing factors in fatal crashes in the El Paso District are failure to control speed, driver inattention, pedestrian failing to yield the right of way, and drinking or driving under the influence.

Partners will each discuss a contributing factor and share entity insight on what they see on local roadways and the city’s Level 1 Trauma Center because of bad decisions. Visuals will include death related props taken from the EPCSO Haunted House and emergency response vehicles.

What: TxDOT, Partners Promote Traffic Safety



When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 10 a.m.

Where: 3820 Justice Drive, El Paso County Sheriff Office Headquarters

Outdoor Memorial Garden