Partially treated wastewater spilled at Delta plant, drinking water not affected

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 200,000 gallons of partially-treated wastewater was spilled Wednesday night at the water plant near the El Paso County Coliseum.

A news release from El Paso Water said that a contractor working on improvements at the Haskell R. Street Wastewater Plant, 4100 Delta Drive, accidentally spilled the water. The issues was with the bypass pumping that feeds the water into the plant.

The spill happened at about 7 p.m. and it sent the water onto the plant and a small portion of Boone Street. The water did not impact any storm drains, waterways or public drinking water supplies, the release said.

El Paso Water crews cleaned up the wastewater on Boone Street and disinfected the area, the release said. Water spilled on the plant is being cleaned and they will try to pump it back into the facility for full treatment.

“Wastewater service is not affected, but nearby residents may experience increased plant odors,” El Paso Water said. These odors do not pose a public health concern.”

The spill was reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).