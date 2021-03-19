Partial skeletal remains found in Northeast El Paso near Castner Range

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Partial human remains were found on Thursday in an area of Fort Bliss near Castner Range in Northeast El Paso, post officials said in a news release.

A passerby who was walking in the area discovered the remains off of Hondo Pass Drive near a Border Patrol processing center and notified law enforcement, who then notified Fort Bliss’ Provost Marshals Office.

Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Command (CIC) agents were dispatched, in coordination with El Paso medical examiners, to investigate the scene.

Due to the condition of the remains, it seems they have been there for quite some time, the release said. The remains were discovered above ground and there is no evidence to indicate they had been buried.

The remains will be sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware for identification.

According to a press release sent by Fort Bliss there is no danger to area residents or the community.

Fort Bliss added that although there is an active missing person case at on post, initial findings do not indicate the two cases are related.

This is an ongoing investigation and will update this story as more information becomes available.