Parks and Recreation to host Black History Month celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Parks and Recreation Department, along with Black voices, will host a celebratory event to commemorate Black History Month.

Celebrated every February, Black History Month celebrates the achievements of African Americans and recognizes the role of blacks in U.S. history.

The event will take place at the Memorial Senior Center on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first 100 attendees will receive a special “Black History Swag Bag.”

This year, the National Black History Month theme is African Americans and the Vote. The theme marks the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment (1870) and the right of black men to vote and is the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and the apotheosis of the women’s suffrage movement.

The celebration will have informational booths, table displays, musical performances, arts and crafts vendors, games for children, jumping balloons and food trucks.

Presentations by guest speakers, highlighted by keynote speaker Ouisa D. Davis, a well-known local attorney, and counselor, will also be included.

For more information on the Black History Month Celebration, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (915) 212-0724 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.