EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday their crews are gearing up to open the City Spray Parks for the summer season.

Officials share that the preparations are a bit behind, as several of the spray parks have been plagued by vandalism during the last few months.

COVID-19 has also delayed the delivery of necessary parts to complete repairs and maintenance to be able to operate the spray parks.

“Our spray parks have traditionally opened in April,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “Unfortunately, vandalism and required maintenance have delayed this year’s opening date by about a month.”

The spray parks are tentatively scheduled to open by Memorial Day weekend.

The City operates 9 spray parks located at:

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 Alameda

Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol

Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 Riven Bend

Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress

The City also operates 2 splash pads located at:

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano (Now Open)

