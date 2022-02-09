EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School has been designated as a “Texas School to Watch” (TSW) by the Texas Middle School Association (TMSA).

“It is such an honor to be among the 50 campuses designated as Texas Schools to Watch…Our accomplishments are a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our faculty and staff, as well as our students and parents. Middle school can often be a vulnerable time for children, which makes it even more important for us to ensure they are receiving the instruction and support they need.” Dr. Angela Reyna, principal of Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School

TMSA officials shared that the honor was bestowed for the school’s academic excellence, responsiveness to the needs and interests of young adolescents, social equity, and commitment to helping all students achieve at high levels.

“We congratulate Principal (Dr. Angela) Reyna and her staff, students and parents for being a campus that does great things for all of their students. This school has demonstrated that a high-performing middle school is a place that focuses on academic growth and achievement,” said Leticia Menchaca, State Director for TSE/TASSP Director for middle-level services.

“Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School is a place that recognizes the importance of meeting the needs of all students and ensures that every child has access to a challenging high-quality education,” added Menchaca.

Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School was chosen for the TSW designation after demonstrating strong leadership, teachers who work together to improve curriculum and instruction, and a commitment to assessment and accountability to bring about continuous improvement.

State teams performed site visits to schools that met the criteria in order to observe classrooms; interview administrators, teachers, students, and parents; and review achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons, and student work.

Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School will be recognized at TASSP’s Making Middle School Matter Symposium taking place Feb. 27-March 1 in Austin, and at the National Forum Schools To Watch conference taking place June 23-25 in Washington D.C.

“Schools to Watch” are recognized for a three-year period, and at the end of three years, they must demonstrate progress on specific goals in order to be re-designated. Unlike the National Blue Ribbon School recognition program, these campuses not only identify strengths, but also focus on areas of continuous improvement.

The TSW designation from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) was awarded to about 50 schools across Texas, officials said.

For more information, visit www.middlegradesforum.org.

