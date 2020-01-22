Parkland Middle students recognized for award-winning app

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar recognized the work of a group of students from Parkland Middle School Tuesday for their work in saving their classmates time and money.

It’s part of Escobar’s Congressional App Challenge which asks students to come up with their own app. This year’s winners are a group of Parkland Middle School students who developed ‘Lunch-Week.’ The app is meant to save students time and money by ordering their cafeteria food through their phones.

Tuesday, Escobar visited the winners and toured the school’s new T-STEAM Academy.

“She was delighted with everything that she saw. She was very impressed with the students that they would take the time to think of solutions to help their community and incorporate technology while they’re doing,” said Raquel Jimenez, S-STEAM Coordinator at Parkland Middle. “She was able to get a tour of our STEM facility and she was completely impressed with the kids.”

The app will now be recognized by Escobar in Washington D.C. The school plans to launch the app once it’s published.