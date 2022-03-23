CARLSBAD, N.M. (KTSM) – Park Rangers at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, assisted by multiple federal and local agencies, conducted an operation investigate and remove six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave.

Officials say, prior to the operation in early March, it was unknown if the boxes contained explosives.

The operation required teams to hike 1.25 miles into the park’s remote backcountry, rappel down 180 feet into the mouth of Ogle Cave, and hike another 45-minutes within the cave to reach the blasting cap boxes.

After reaching the boxes, the bomb squads used a portable X-ray device and discovered the best outcome—all blasting cap boxes were empty.

A bomb squad technician rappels down into the mouth of Ogle Cave amidst a snow shower.

Photo Credit: NPS/Dave Brumbaugh

In most situations, when potential explosive materials are identified, access is relatively straightforward for an explosives team to assess and address the situation. The difficulty of the terrain, weather, and obstacles leading to the potential explosives created a unique challenge. Laura Steele, Acting Chief Ranger & Incident Commander

Photo Credit: NPS/Laura Steele

According to officials with National Park Service (NPS), blasting caps were used in the early 20th century during the Ogle Cave guano mining operation in an attempt to open a tunnel from inside the cave to the surface. The goal was to bypass hauling the guano back up the 180-foot entrance pit. The guano miners never completed the tunnel.

National Park Service employees led the operation, assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bomb Squad; Federal Bureau of Investigations Bomb Squad; New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad; Carlsbad Fire Department; Eddy County Fire and Rescue; Trans Aero Medevac and the Regional Emergency Dispatch Authority.

“The level of cooperation between agencies during both the planning and execution of this incident was outstanding” said Steele. “We would not have been able to safely accomplish this mission without the teamwork of our partnering agencies.”

Carlsbad Caverns National Park preserves and protects over 120 caves, including Carlsbad Cavern, and one of the most northern parts of the Chihuahuan Desert.

