Parents invited to ask questions to Dr. Karen Trujillo on webinar event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public School district is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 22 where parents will be able to ask questions to Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo.

Last week, Trujillo suspended plans for a “hybrid” return to school and thus allowed educators to continue teaching from home.

This way of learning puts the schools back to “red” model which provides grab-and-go meals at selected locations and delivery by bus to rural areas.

The first webinar will be July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Second session will be hosted on Thursday, July 23 at the same time and it will be in Spanish.

To access the webinar, click on www.livestream.com/lcpstv at designated time.