EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Criminal organizations are targeting youth in the borderland through social media, according to a post by El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez tweeted that parents should beware of transnational criminal organizations recruiting kids for drug smuggling schemes by enticing them with money and drugs.

PARENTS BEWARE!! Transnational Criminal Organizations are recruiting kids to utilize them in their smuggling schemes, enticing them with money and drugs. Don't let them become another statistic, and talk with them about the risks. Their lives may depend on it.

The tweet includes warning signs that parents may notice in their children, such as secretive behavior and unexplained amounts of money.