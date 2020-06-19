Parents and teachers react to TEA announcment for 2020 school year

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Students in El Paso are expected to return to face to face instruction at school campuses for the fall of 2020. The announcement was made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday morning.



Once the announcement was made Thursday morning parents and teachers showed shared different opinions, from excitement to worry.



“I think at this point in time, I think that schools need to reopen on time fully in class and really the whole city needs to be reopened,” parent Casey Barber mentioned.



“We need to remember that kids are dirty, I mean kids are picking their nose they sneeze, I work at high school and I see kids wiping their mocos on their sleeve,” El Paso teacher Ester Najera said.

One mother who works in the medical field believes the decision will go against staying safe from COVID-19.



“We’re doing all the social distancing, trying to stay safe, trying not to pick up and drop off COVID, and really just prevent ourselves from getting sick and now this happens, there’s no way in hell I’m sending my kids back to school,” Parent Nancy Galvan told KTSM.

For those families who remained worried the state officials added there will be flexibility for families that have health concerns so that their children can be taught remotely if the parent so chooses.



“We will without a doubt offer remote learning to the parents that are concerned about their children’s safety, Dr. Espinoza has always said that and we will continue to keep that promise so we will have a remote learning plan in place for those kiddos,” said Dr. Chacon with SISD.

EPISD and YISD both issued similar statements that explained before they make any future plans for the following school year, they will be waiting on directives from the Texas Education Agency.