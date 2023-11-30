EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area dining options keep expanding as a new Panera Bread bakery-café is set to open in west El Paso next week, creating over 50 new jobs in the community.

The grand opening will be on Thursday, Dec. 7th, where according to company officials, there will be sampling, giveaways, and the first 100 customers will receive a free bagel & cream cheese for a year certificate as well as a free tumbler. In addition, all guests who visit between 6AM and 10AM on Dec. 7 – 9 will have a chance to spin a prize wheel to win free tumblers, cookies, bagels and more.

Details on the new Panera follow:

Location: 6470 N. Desert Blvd, Suite J101 El Paso, TX 79912

Bakery-Cafe Hours: Open 6am – 10pm daily

Bakery-Cafe Features: Dine-In, Drive-Thru, Catering, Rapid Pick-Up, Delivery, Outdoor Patio

Job creation: The new location is expected to create 50+ new jobs in the community.

“We are thrilled to open our first bakery-cafe in El Paso. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable service to our new guests, and we are excited to become a part of this wonderful community.” Said Area Operating Partner, Mike Sanchez.

*52 total Free Bagels & Cream Cheese (1/week redeemable with promo code. MyPanera required. Valid 12/11/23-12/11/2024 (begins Monday after opening)