Pandemic threat level in Cd. Juarez changes to phase color yellow

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahua health officials announcing a change in threat levels regarding restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The State of Chihuahua will be changing the new threat level to medium risk signified by the color yellow. It had previously been at high risk, represented by the orange phase color.

These new measures will allow the loosening of business restrictions.

Businesses will have the opportunity to not only open but restaurants will be able to increase occupancy 50%.

Commercial malls will be allowed to be at 50% capacity while bar and night clubs remain closed.

Places of worship and and movie theaters will be at 30%.

There will be no changes to schools as they continue with virtual classes.