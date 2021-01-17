Pandemic threat level in Cd. Juarez changes to phase color yellow

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahua health officials announcing a change in threat levels regarding restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The State of Chihuahua will be changing the new threat level to medium risk signified by the color yellow. It had previously been at high risk, represented by the orange phase color.

These new measures will allow the loosening of business restrictions.

Businesses will have the opportunity to not only open but restaurants will be able to increase occupancy 50%.

Commercial malls will be allowed to be at 50% capacity while bar and night clubs remain closed.

Places of worship and and movie theaters will be at 30%.

There will be no changes to schools as they continue with virtual classes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

JZ: Pandemic threat level changes to yellow

New Eastlake area school breaks ground in far East El Paso

Stimulus paid past due electric bills for one family, 40,000 El Pasoans still behind

Crime of the week: El Paso police search for suspects accused of burlgary

County Courthouse to be close Tuesday and Wednesday

Fatal motorcycle crash in Far East

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link