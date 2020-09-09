Pandemic changing the workspace with more local businesses switching to ‘virtual offices’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local office renting company in El Paso said it’s seeing an increase in businesses requesting virtual office services.

Intelligent Office has been renting office spaces for the past 17 years and now the organization said it is getting 12 percent more clients asking for virtual office services.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people realized that we were forced to work from home, and being forced to work from home changes your mindset,” said Dax Hughes, owner of Intelligent Office. “I can be productive at home as I can be in an office.”

He explained that virtual office services help businesses with a larger call intake. A secretary will receive all their calls, write them down and forward them when needed.

Signing up for a virtual office also gives companies an official address it can use on business cards as well as a place to receive mail, instead of a home address.

“They might not have a brick-and-mortar physical location, but they need presence,” Hughes explained. “This becomes their presence, this becomes their address; yet, they are conducting business out there.”

Hughes added that having a virtual office offers more benefits than just convenience.

“You still have the same professional aspects, but the cost is probably 25 percent less expensive to work virtually or work through a hybrid-shared office space,” said Hughes. He added that many businesses still decide to rent office space on an occasional basis, meaning they will rent it for a few hours when they have to meet with a client.

Hughes said they have a plethora of businesses using their services, such as attorneys, real estate agents, logistics companies and even plumbers.

Legal clerk Elizabeth Reyes, who is a user of the services, said the option of staying home or going to the office while still being as effective gives her the flexibility she needs during these times.

“Clients wouldn’t even know if we’re here or if we’re working from home,” said Reyes.

Hughes predicts that the traditional workspace will continue changing with time.

“I believe that the future looks bright also. Now that we’ve all got used to working from home and virtually, I guess you could say, I think it will be an uptick in future business,” concluded Hughes.