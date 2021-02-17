Pandemic got you down? A smash room could help relieve some stress

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Sick of the pandemic? Now you can go relieve some stress at the first smash room coming to East El Paso.

This is the second Smash Room in the area, the first one is located in Canutillo.

Some people say it’s like therapy — smash therapy, that is. And, of course, some just love the thrill of breaking something. Whatever your deal is now there’s a designated place to do it.

Coming soon is El Paso’s Rage Room, located at 11444 Rojas Drive on the east side of town, and are projected to open at the beginning of March.

According to their website, now you can enjoy a positive stress relief session releasing all your anger by destroying radios, printers and glass plates, to name a few of the items offered.

You can visit their website at https://www.roaringrage.com/.