Pandemic causes delays for some immigration visa cases including spouses, kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we start to see changes in immigration policies under the new Biden administration, some U.S. citizens working on getting spouses American citizenship are still in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The consular process for American citizenship normally takes some time. Now due to COVID-19, cases have been stacking and leading to longer wait times for immigrants working on becoming a permanent resident in the U.S.

Jose Villarreal is enduring the waiting game, who is working getting his Mexican national wife Cecilia who is currently in Ciudad Juárez, permanent residency in the U.S. under the conditional resident one visa.



“I have not heard a word from the consulate nor has my wife. To communicate with the consulate is extremely difficult, in fact impossible,” Villarreal said, “I applied two years ago and as I stated now it’s in the consulate phase and we haven’t heard a word. It’s been a lengthy period of time.”



Texas licensed immigration attorney Norma Islas says typically, U.S. citizens petitioning for their immigrant relative, spouse, or child takes 9 months a year. However, that was before the pandemic.



“During COVID, it got really complicated because the consulate offices abroad as some people may have heard or may not have heard shut down since March of last year,” Islas said.



Islas adds that consulate offices only opened for emergency services in December by appointment only and with visa approval.



According to the U.S. Consulate General in Ciudad Juárez, the consulate Villarreal is waiting to hear back from, services will resume in March but will continue affecting wait times.

“So it’s a year worth of appointments that are going to have to be fit in. So the wait time right now for what used to be 9 months to a year, double that. For relatives of U.S. citizens and for spouse and children of legal residents,” Islas explained.



Villarreal said all he and his wife can do is wait, and added the emotional toll has been tough especially while other immigration policies begin shifting under the new administration.

“It’s extremely depressing and frustrating for her to hear this because we’re doing everything lawfully and yet we’re pushed to the back of the line. It’s caused a lot of suffering and depression,” Villarreal shared, “The communication is non-existent. There is no way to be informed of what else needs to be done and then worst yet is the consideration of certain undocumented groups being allowed to remain in the United States illegally and pushed ahead of lawful applications.”



The U.S. Consulate General in Ciudad Juárez said next month it will resume some non-emergency cases as local public health conditions permit.



