EPCSO seeking information on paintball session that turned violent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The spiritual community has found new ways to still come together and share their message of faith, including Jehovah's Witnesses.

The pandemic pressed pause for in-person ministries, however expanded it to more people virtually.

It's been over a year since local Jehovah's Witnesses were able to come to neighborhoods around El Paso, knock on doors, and send their message of comfort and hope in-person.

Now, they're managing by other ways but add that there's been increase of people during the last year who want to hear their message.

"Here in the Borderland, we see that there's an increase in the interest of people in our message so that's wonderful," said Eliseo Ramirez, the Public Communications Representative in El Paso for Jehovah's Witnesses.

From going door to door, to now making phone calls, writing personal letters, and holding virtual meetings. Jehovah's Witnesses across the country and in El Paso are still sending their message in a safe way.

"We put our bible principles ahead of our personal preferences. That's really important to us because we actually have to live what we speak. So when we go to our neighbors door and say we do that because we love them, we've also stayed away from our neighbors door because we love them," said Robert Hendricks, U.S. Spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses.

During the last year, nearly 51,000 people in the U.S. were seeking a witness to reach them via the organizations website or through a local congregation.