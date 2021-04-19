EPCSO seeking information on paintball session that turned violent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is looking for more information about an aggravated assault with deadly weapon incident that happened in late March at a paintball business in Far East El Paso.
The incident happened at the Desert Warriors Paintball, located at 13900 Montana Ave., on March 28.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (915) 996-6061 or Sheriff’s Office Communications at (915) 832-4408.
No other information is available at this time.
