EPCSO seeking information on paintball session that turned violent

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is looking for more information about an aggravated assault with deadly weapon incident that happened in late March at a paintball business in Far East El Paso.

The incident happened at the Desert Warriors Paintball, located at 13900 Montana Ave., on March 28.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (915) 996-6061 or Sheriff’s Office Communications at (915) 832-4408.

No other information is available at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local Jehovah's Witnesses see increase in members following no door to door visits amid pandemic

Earth Day 2021

El Paso wedding venue to hold high school prom, invites Las Cruces students

State of Texas: Bargaining the Badge

State of Texas: Cartel Concerns Grow Amid Surge of Children at the Border

State of Texas: Bill aims to track health data on Texas moms

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link