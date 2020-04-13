Pacific low’s effect the Borderland more than you know. So what is a Pacific low?

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— A Pacific low-pressure system in scientific terms, is a midlatitude cyclone that originates over the Northern Pacific ocean. These systems travel in an easterly direction and move through North America. Many times bringing the Chihuahuan desert with a lot of crazy weather conditions.

During the winter it is more prominent for the southwest to see Pacific lows flow through the area.

Many of the storms usually migrate from the Gulf of Alaska and through Canada. However, during the winter months, these storms travel as far south as Southern California, with the Borderland right in its path.

These systems usually providing us with the rain we see during the cold season.

Most of these storms can diminish as they move east but can re-develop in the Colorado, and Texas areas.

The reason the storms can re-develop in these areas are because of the mountains we provide.

As the moisture moves over the mountain the speed of the storm can be stalled and allowing for the moisture to circulate and letting the system gain back its strength.

