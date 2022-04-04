EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The owners of El Paso’s original ‘Rock and roll department store’ Headstand, announced on social media that their store would be closing.

For over four decades, the iconic store in Northeast El Paso flourished, providing rock fans shirts, stickers, patches; as well as albums and various gifts and pipes.

The Headstand’s run spanned the changes from albums to cassettes to CD’s; and helped isolated El Pasoans celebrate their favorite band via merch buys, long before the internet.

The following message popped up on the Headstand’s Facebook page Monday morning:

What wonderful and amazing times the Headstand has seen. Our friends and customers have made this possible, but, after 45+ years, the Headstand will be closing its doors. Ahead of us all are new adventures. Thank you El Paso for allowing us to share such great times with you. We will soon begin our going out of business sale and intend to close the Headstand by the end of June. Please watch this space for further updates. Thanks everyone. Headstand’s Facebook Page

Ownership did not share an exact date on when the shop would be closing.

Interior of Headstand, courtesy Facebook

