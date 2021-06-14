Owner of Sunland Park Mall files for bankruptcy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just a couple of weeks after Sunland Park Mall added new stores to revamp its image, owner Washington Prime Group, is filing for bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group owns more than 100 locations across the United States, 13 in Texas which includes Sunland Park Mall.

According to an article from the Dallas Morning News, the Ohio-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday so it can restructure and pay $1 billion in debt.

Washington Prime Group blames the pandemic for its financial distress. The company was able to secure $100 million in new funding to support day to day operations.

