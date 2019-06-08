Owner of dogs involved in violent attack arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies

The owner of several dogs allegedly behind the brutal attack of a woman in the Sparks community of Far East El Paso Wednesday was detained by El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday.

Luis Caudillo, 23, received four citations for Failure to Confine Animals and four citations for Failure to Vaccinate and Register Animals. In addition to the municipal citations, Caudillo was also charged with Attack by Dog/Serious Bodily Injury which came with a $50,000 bond.

Investigators say they arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Bunyan Way near Sparks on Wednesday in reference to an animal bite. Upon arrival, deputies learned a woman had been attacked by several loose dogs. Her injuries were severe enough to warrant her being transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is reportedly still in the hospital in stable condition.

A follow-up investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit led to the seizure of the four dogs responsible for the attack. They were turned over to El Paso Animal Services and Caudillo was charged.

Residents of El Paso County are reminded to report stray, loose, animal cruelty and any other animal-related issues to the 915-832-4408.