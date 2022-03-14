EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Water announced Monday that crews have scheduled a water shut-off in Northeast El Paso taking place overnight on Tuesday, March 15

“This proactive maintenance reduces unplanned service outages that are not conveniently timed and improves overall reliability of our system…” Felipe Lopez, EPWater Chief Operations Officer.

The shut-off, set to start at 11:30, will last until approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16. Customers will not have water service during this time.

EP Water officials share that the shut-off is necessary so crews can remove and replace two 16-inch water valves.

This work will require crews to isolate the North Hills water tank, impacting every customer east and west of Martin Luther King Drive and north of US-54. Residents east of Kenworthy Street and north of Round Rock Drive will also be impacted.

The outage area is shown on the map below.

