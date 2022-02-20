EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning along the 1700 Block of Zaragoza, where the Zaraplex shopping center is located.

The shopping center houses several restaurants, bars and retail stores, however police did not share exactly where the shooting took place.

No further updates available at this time, according to EPPD.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.