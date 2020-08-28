Overnight shooting in East El Paso near Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Shots were fired in an East El Paso neighborhood overnight, according to residents.

Witnesses told KTSM the cause of the shooting seemed to be due to a domestic violence incident.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning at the 2100 block of Octubre, near Hanks High School.

A neighbor says relatives of those involved told her the shooting occurred between a couple and another man.

According to witnesses, one man shot the other in the leg, and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The suspected shooter was allegedly detained in the back of a police car when he began screaming. Another ambulance was called and he was taken away.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they are available.