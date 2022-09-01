EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others.

According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”

But if the growth is over 12 inches, the city can give you a notice, which means the homeowner has seven calendar days to clear the problem.

Ellen Smyth the chief transit and fields operation officer says they have crews that go around to monitor overgrowth.

“In an orderly fashion, kind of like a garbage truck route we can go dot to dot and make a note of which ones need attention and then the supervisors go back and assign the properties to the crew. ” said Smyth.

Some Homeowners express concerns saying the overgrowth is causing accidents because you are unable to see.

“You can’t see the cars coming from our direction, you have to inch your way out, and people have been clipped because of the overgrowth.”

Additionally, homeowners are confused on what part of their surrounding property they are responsible for when it comes to clearing out the weeds.

According to the city they are in need of extra staff to help maintain city owned properties to help get rid of the weeds.

