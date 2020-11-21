Overall new COVID-19 cases trending downward, deaths trending upward

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reported an additional eight COVID-related fatalities Saturday — this time, the deaths happened between the last week of July through the third week of November.

Saturday’s fatalities include a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s. All eight patients had some form of underlying health condition, according to the City.

In addition to the deaths, there are 1,074 new cases reported and 55 additional cases from the State’s delayed caseload. There are now 35,456 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso County. A bit of good news from the week’s data — numbers show the number of newly reported cases trending downward for the second week in a row. There were 7,260 new cases reported since last Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s all the week with the highest number of confirmed deaths — 97.

El Paso’s hospital numbers continue to teeter around the 1,000 mark for the third week in a row. As of Saturday, 1,055 patients were hospitalized with COVID, while 302 were in ICU and 209 were on ventilators.