EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Endeavors and the National Alliance of Mental Illness in El Paso are asking community members to support the “Over the Edge” fundraiser which is happening today at the Coronado Tower.

Rappelling will be from 9 to 1 p.m. and residents can pledge as little as $25 to help those affected by a mental illness or disorder. Both organizations hope to raise $80,000 for children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness or other disabilities who do not have access to assistance.

The fundraising efforts will take place in an urban rappelling event that will be open to the public.

Registered participants will descend the Coronado Tower, which is the tallest building in west El Paso. The fundraising event is sponsored by RVK Architecture, Target Hospitality, River Oaks

Properties, Jordan Foster Construction, ADP, and El Paso Behavioral Health System.

According to the El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium, El Paso residents experience higher

rates of poor mental health than all of Texas. In El Paso, there are five psychiatrists for every 100,000 residents. The national average is nine psychiatrists per 100,000 residents.

Residents can pledge here: https://give.overtheedge.events/Endeavors?ref=ab_57T7LFHfOij57T7LFHfOij

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.