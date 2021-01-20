More than $500,000 still owed to El Paso by Trump campaign

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Former President Donald Trump has remained quiet on Wednesday. He’s now back in Florida after taking a final trip on Air Force once more before President Joe Biden took his oath of office.

While Trump is no longer president of the United States, his campaign still owes a large sum of money to the City of El Paso for a re-election rally held two years ago in February at the El Paso County Coliseum.

As of Wednesday, the Trump campaign owes $569,204.63 in fees related to the event. City spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta told KTSM 9 News that action has been taken.

“Because of the Council meeting continuation today, staff is not available today. The status remains the same at this time from our last conversation: On Nov. 23, 2020, the City Council unanimously took action to hire the Law Offices of Snapper L. Carr to advocate in the City’s interest in the collection of the outstanding invoices,” said Cruz-Acosta.