El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Approximately 3,253 customers are without electricity in the Upper Valley and Northwest El Paso. The outage happened at around 1:12 p.m., according to El Paso Electric.

The company is estimating to have this issue fixed around 5:15 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated as we receive any information.

