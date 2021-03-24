Outreach to elderly, rural areas as vaccine will be available to all adults in Texas

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, starting Monday, any adult in Texas will be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data on the City of El Paso’s website, EPstrong.org, the age group that has received the most vaccines are people ages 16 to 64, having received 39 percent of the vaccines administered.

65 to 74 have received 27 percent of vaccines

75 to 84 have received 25 percent of vaccines

85+ have received 8 percent of vaccines

There have been 329,124 total vaccines administered in the city, with 119,860 of those being second doses.

While many people want to get vaccinated in El Paso, Bibiana Mancera, a Research Assistant Professor and director of Community Engagement for the UTEP Border Biomedical Research Center, told KTSM 9 News that the teams doing outreach in the community have found that many people do not have internet access or have been getting mixed messages about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The outreach teams of promotoras have been going out in the community trying to reach the elderly and those in the rural areas.

The initiative, funded by the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, started in the fall with county funding through Cares Act funds.

“At this time in El Paso, it’s really important that they’re out in the community because we still have a lot of people that are vaccine-hesitant, so we need to get the message out,” said Mancera. “So these populations are very vulnerable, many of them are essential frontline workers and many of them may not have access to traditional health care.”

Mancera told KTSM that the promotoras inform people about where to get tested for COVID-19, how to get vaccinated and provide information on assistance available. She added that from what she’s seen, she believes a good portion of El Paso’s elderly population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, but says there are still some areas where people have limited information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is still pockets within our community because we do have a combination of rural and urban areas where they haven’t received the information accurately, so they are a little bit confused and they don’t know where to go and they may lack transportation as well. So we are trying to get that message out into the rural community,” said Mancera.